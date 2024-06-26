Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 114,917 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.63% of UniFirst worth $21,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 22.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UniFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.75.

UniFirst Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $154.43 on Wednesday. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $149.58 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.85.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $590.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.56 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In related news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total value of $1,746,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,558 shares in the company, valued at $13,898,081.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,233 shares of company stock worth $4,094,682. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

