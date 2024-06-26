West Coast Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,710,000. EQ LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,841,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 69,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

EFG opened at $103.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.51 and its 200-day moving average is $100.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

