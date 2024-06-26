West Coast Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,876,000 after buying an additional 841,822 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after buying an additional 14,800,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,113,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,520,000 after buying an additional 130,113 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,891,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,780,000 after buying an additional 276,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,680,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,889,000 after buying an additional 234,715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

