West Coast Financial LLC Sells 215 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

West Coast Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 244.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 121,551 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $299,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 156.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 138,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY opened at $120.99 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $125.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.78 and a 200 day moving average of $119.01.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.