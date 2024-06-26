West Coast Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

West Coast Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,625 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MCD opened at $257.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.82. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

