Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of WPM stock opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. CIBC raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

