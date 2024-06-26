White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 9,382 shares.The stock last traded at $1,842.44 and had previously closed at $1,829.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WTM

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,777.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,695.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.44.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $86.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at White Mountains Insurance Group

In related news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of White Mountains Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $859,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 32.4% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.