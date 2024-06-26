William Blair Comments on DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report issued on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on XRAY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $41.65.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $4,931,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,535,000 after buying an additional 197,431 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $4,380,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,830,000 after buying an additional 1,998,012 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

