Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Strong Sell”

Barclays upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Wizz Air stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. Wizz Air has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $8.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

