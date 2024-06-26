Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Strong Sell”

Barclays upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.
Wizz Air Stock Performance
Wizz Air stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. Wizz Air has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $8.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43.
Wizz Air Company Profile
