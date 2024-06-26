Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.45

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and traded as low as $1.70. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 795,410 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. R. F. Lafferty restated a “sell” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Workhorse Group from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Workhorse Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.40). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 1,005.23% and a negative return on equity of 138.20%. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workhorse Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Workhorse Group by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 83.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 330,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 149,960 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,323,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 453,085 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

