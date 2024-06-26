Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $358.50

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 358.50 ($4.55) and last traded at GBX 357.81 ($4.54), with a volume of 3310618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 356.35 ($4.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 347.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 329.34. The company has a market cap of £1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,400.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Worldwide Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Worldwide Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Worldwide Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,000.00%.

About Worldwide Healthcare

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

