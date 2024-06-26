Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Announces Earnings Results

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:WOR opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.35. Worthington Enterprises has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Enterprises

In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $61,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

