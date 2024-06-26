WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC trimmed its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 728 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 7,791.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 164,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,369,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 128,834 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 36,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1,032.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $139,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,525.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WSFS

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.01.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

WSFS Financial Profile

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.