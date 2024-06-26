Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 145.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $267.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.80 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 2.09%. Analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on XHR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

