Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 146,507 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 203% from the previous session’s volume of 48,374 shares.The stock last traded at $34.15 and had previously closed at $34.13.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

