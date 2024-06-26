Zacks Research Comments on Glaukos Co.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Glaukos in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Glaukos’ current full-year earnings is ($2.24) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Glaukos’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Glaukos from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Glaukos

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $112.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $116.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 5,860.0% in the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In related news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $41,373.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,644.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,475 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,713 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.