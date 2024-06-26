Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report released on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SWN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

NYSE:SWN opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

