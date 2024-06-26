Zacks Research Weighs in on InterDigital, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of InterDigital in a research note issued on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for InterDigital’s current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

InterDigital Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $115.63 on Tuesday. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $74.65 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day moving average is $106.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.06. InterDigital had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $263.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.15 million.

Institutional Trading of InterDigital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 93.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 121.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 89.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $61,964.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,190,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $66,943.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $61,964.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,190,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,749 shares of company stock valued at $282,883. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About InterDigital

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.