Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $58,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Zoetis by 14.4% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 215,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,481,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Stock Down 2.3 %

ZTS stock opened at $167.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

