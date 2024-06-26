ZoomInfo Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 29,377 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 268% compared to the average volume of 7,979 call options.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at $16,345,913.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at $16,345,913.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,474 shares of company stock worth $205,379. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

