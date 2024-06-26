Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Receives $33.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

ZWS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

NYSE:ZWS opened at $29.73 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $39,380.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,947,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,316,229.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $336,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,540.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $39,380.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,947,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,316,229.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 641,465 shares of company stock valued at $20,532,684. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 649.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

