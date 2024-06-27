11,000 Shares in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JMIA. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 76,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 23,694 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 39,933 shares in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

JMIA stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. Jumia Technologies AG has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

