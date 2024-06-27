1,103 Shares in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at $20,530,000.

Get Bitwise Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:BITB opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $40.16.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.