11,258 Shares in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Bought by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,487.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXJ opened at $93.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $94.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.28.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

