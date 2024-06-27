12,860 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in CSX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CSX opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.14. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.