13,252 Shares in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,167,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arhaus in the third quarter valued at $17,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arhaus by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,450,000 after buying an additional 1,159,856 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $6,487,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $3,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arhaus news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,476,558.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARHS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

