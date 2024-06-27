1,343 Shares in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Purchased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 27,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Chord Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $165.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $145.06 and a twelve month high of $190.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.11 and its 200-day moving average is $168.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.39 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Stories

