18,463 Shares in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Bought by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 37,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1.6% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 3,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.28.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ON stock opened at $68.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.52. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

