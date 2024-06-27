19,130 Shares in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.05% of Greenlight Capital Re at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Greenlight Capital Re Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GLRE stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $455.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.77. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $182.89 million during the quarter.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

(Free Report)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.