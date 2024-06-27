1,945 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 91,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $508,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.0% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 516,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,144,000 after buying an additional 141,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $157.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $254.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.65 and its 200 day moving average is $164.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.