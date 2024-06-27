2,103 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 368,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 248,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,170 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,485,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,364,000 after purchasing an additional 96,629 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BWXT opened at $95.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.71. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $107.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

