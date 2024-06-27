2,149 Shares in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 632,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,546,000 after acquiring an additional 185,045 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 617,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,265,000 after buying an additional 40,358 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,123,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 474.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 53,316 shares in the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IHG opened at $105.12 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.51.

IHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

