21,542 Shares in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 50.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 38.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 60.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

NYSE:RNGR opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $241.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.01. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $14.64.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. Research analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Melissa Cougle acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ranger Energy Services Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

