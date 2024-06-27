2,195 Shares in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Weatherford International by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFRD. Barclays increased their price target on Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Weatherford International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

WFRD opened at $119.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.50. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total value of $1,234,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,049.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

