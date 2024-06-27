2,533 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Purchased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,533 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Shorepath Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Shorepath Capital Management LLC now owns 56,502 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 43,096 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $124.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.99 and a 12-month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

