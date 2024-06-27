25,843 Shares in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Bought by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. DGS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of AMC Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $9.60 on Thursday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $418.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.63). AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMC Networks

Insider Activity at AMC Networks

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 25,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,780.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMC Networks news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $188,404.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 25,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,780.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $888,957 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Profile

(Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.