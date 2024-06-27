26,048 Shares in ProShares Ultra Communication Services (NYSEARCA:LTL) Acquired by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Communication Services (NYSEARCA:LTL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.37% of ProShares Ultra Communication Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Ultra Communication Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ProShares Ultra Communication Services stock opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.25. ProShares Ultra Communication Services has a 1-year low of $38.71 and a 1-year high of $72.80.

About ProShares Ultra Communication Services

ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index). The Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index measures providers of fixed-line and mobile telephone services. Fixed-line includes regional and long-distance carriers.

