28,308 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $161.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.03.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

