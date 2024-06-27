29,398 Shares in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iTeos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 4,648.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 348.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITOS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance

ITOS opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.43. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

