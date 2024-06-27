3,040 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Acquired by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,146,000 after buying an additional 2,551,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,797 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,020 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,058,000 after buying an additional 3,071,624 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,070,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,676,000 after acquiring an additional 440,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

