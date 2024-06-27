3,274 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,274 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,846 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 31.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,206 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 37.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 110,510 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,855 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $71.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.34.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

