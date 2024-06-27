3,695 Shares in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAUM. Sinecera Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1,614.5% during the fourth quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 271,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 255,558 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter worth approximately $3,594,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 72,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 38,286 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 331,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 24,888 shares during the period.

Get iShares Gold Trust Micro alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAUM opened at $22.93 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.