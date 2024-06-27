389 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $576.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.54. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $593.10. The company has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

