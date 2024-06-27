400 Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Bought by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Wayfair by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,004,000 after acquiring an additional 962,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,014,000 after purchasing an additional 273,652 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.8% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 971,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $47,374,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 764,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,169,000 after purchasing an additional 119,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on W. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wayfair from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 5,315 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $335,163.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 51,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $645,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 5,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $335,163.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 51,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,164,783 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE:W opened at $50.23 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $90.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.56.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.