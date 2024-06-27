46,988 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Purchased by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

DFAC stock opened at $32.23 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

