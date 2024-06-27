4,954 Shares in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Bought by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in NNN REIT by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in NNN REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 1,703.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NNN REIT stock opened at $41.67 on Thursday. NNN REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NNN REIT in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NNN REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

