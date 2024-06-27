4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) CEO David Kirn Sells 12,930 Shares of Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $298,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,466,434.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FDMT opened at $21.01 on Thursday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64.

4D Molecular Therapeutics last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

FDMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $45.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,051,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,941,000 after purchasing an additional 888,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,197,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,844,000 after purchasing an additional 104,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,551,000 after buying an additional 473,094 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $40,189,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after buying an additional 658,069 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

