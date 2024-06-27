4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.63.

FDMT opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.89. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.75% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $45,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,710.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $45,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,710.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $298,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at $24,466,434.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,583 shares of company stock worth $647,368. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

