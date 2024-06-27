59,726 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Bought by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.06.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

