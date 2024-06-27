8,226 Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Argus raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MDU Resources Group

In other MDU Resources Group news, insider Rob L. Johnson purchased 36,291 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

